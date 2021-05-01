PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the March 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PointsBet in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBTHF traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 577 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,268. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. PointsBet has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

