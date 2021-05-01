POA (POA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.78 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One POA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0933 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a total market capitalization of $26.78 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, POA has traded 38.2% higher against the US dollar.
POA Coin Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 287,141,943 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
