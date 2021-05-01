PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.270-2.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.27-2.37 EPS.

Shares of PNM opened at $49.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.27 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 60.65%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Williams Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

