Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Capital Financial Planning LLC

Capital Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,727 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,009 shares during the period. Plug Power accounts for approximately 0.6% of Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Plug Power by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,650,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 62,884 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLUG. Truist lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $28.51 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.39 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.29.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

