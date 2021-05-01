Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $87.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLNT. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,200.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,413,427. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Planet Fitness by 113.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $958,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 264,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,429,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.