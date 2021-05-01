Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Shares Down 5.3%

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.21. Approximately 19,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,788,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

PBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -53.35 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $915.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.82 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 49.74%. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

