Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Short Interest Update

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 164.0% from the March 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:BKBEF opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. Pipestone Energy has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pipestone Energy from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Pipestone Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Pipestone Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pipestone Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

