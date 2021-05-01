Piper Sandler Comments on Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Lakeland Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.29.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LBAI. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lakeland Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

LBAI stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

