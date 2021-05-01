Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $62.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.17. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $65.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

