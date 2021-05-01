Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Piper Sandler

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.34.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest stock opened at $66.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of -103.70 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 15,987 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $1,365,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $5,948,952.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,948,952.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 827,687 shares of company stock worth $63,867,719.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.