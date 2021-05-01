Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) Short Interest Update

Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pinnacle Bank stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $70.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.90. Pinnacle Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15.

Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter. Pinnacle Bank had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 15.57%.

Pinnacle Bank provides various depository and credit services in Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey counties. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, business sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

