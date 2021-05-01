Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases 252 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS opened at $64.44 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $65.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

