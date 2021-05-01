Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases 125 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,602,000 after acquiring an additional 258,833 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Diageo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Diageo by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,624,000 after purchasing an additional 54,285 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Diageo by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after buying an additional 108,832 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.7% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 488,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,289,000 after buying an additional 30,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO opened at $179.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.07. The stock has a market cap of $104.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $183.73.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.5348 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.33.

Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

