Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 239 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Robert W. Baird raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.47.

In related news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $414,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,372,229 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRTX opened at $218.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $306.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

