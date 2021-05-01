Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 48.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $802,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 37.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

OKE stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

