Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Increases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.46.

Shares of LHX opened at $209.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $213.00.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

