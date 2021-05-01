Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in The Home Depot by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $323.67 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.21 and a 52 week high of $328.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $306.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market cap of $348.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

