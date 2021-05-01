Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Short Interest Up 111.0% in April

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, a growth of 111.0% from the March 31st total of 3,280,000 shares. Approximately 16.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

PING has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.06.

In other news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $55,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,751 shares of company stock valued at $678,898 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Ping Identity by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ping Identity by 281.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Ping Identity by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PING traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.86, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

