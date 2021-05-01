Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 69.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Piedmont Office Realty Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.860-1.960 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.86 to $1.96 EPS.

PDM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.62. 643,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,097. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.