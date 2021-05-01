Pickle Finance Price Tops $16.06 on Major Exchanges (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.06 or 0.00027772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $21.65 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00070623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00020042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00068333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.39 or 0.00867228 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00049448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00095796 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,923.50 or 0.08515872 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,373,227 coins and its circulating supply is 1,348,130 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

