Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $718.56

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 718.56 ($9.39) and traded as high as GBX 724.80 ($9.47). Phoenix Group shares last traded at GBX 711.40 ($9.29), with a volume of 1,294,896 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 794 ($10.37) to GBX 793 ($10.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 759 ($9.92).

The company has a market cap of £7.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 730.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 718.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a GBX 24.10 ($0.31) dividend. This is a positive change from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $23.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.51%.

In related news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 20,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($9.42), for a total value of £146,391.84 ($191,261.88).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in Europe. It operates through five segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services. The company offers workplace pension, and customer saving and investment products under the Standard Life brand.

