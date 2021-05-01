Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.23.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $95.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.05. The company has a market cap of $148.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $95.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,636 shares of company stock worth $3,156,267 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

