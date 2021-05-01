Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,187 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Philip Morris International worth $82,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $95.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,636 shares of company stock valued at $3,156,267. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.23.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.