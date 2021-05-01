PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Short Interest Down 49.7% in April

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,100 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the March 31st total of 584,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.
Shares of PharmaCielo stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. 191,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,873. PharmaCielo has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30.
PharmaCielo Company Profile
Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.