PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Short Interest Down 49.7% in April

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,100 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the March 31st total of 584,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Shares of PharmaCielo stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. 191,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,873. PharmaCielo has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30.

PharmaCielo Company Profile

PharmaCielo Ltd., together with its subsidiary, cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts, tetrahydrocannabinol, and related products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies. The company also offers telemedicine software. It serves in Canada, Colombia, Italy, and Mexico.

