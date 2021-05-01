Phala Network (PHA) Price Hits $0.92 on Top Exchanges

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $163.26 million and $35.62 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phala Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00067649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00019699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00069588 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $474.08 or 0.00825069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00095621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00045700 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network (PHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.