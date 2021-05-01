PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. PG&E updated its FY21 guidance to $0.95-1.05 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 0.950-1.050 EPS.

PCG stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. PG&E has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54.

Get PG&E alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCG. Mizuho raised their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.55.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.