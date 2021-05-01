PFSweb (PFSW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. On average, analysts expect PFSweb to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PFSweb stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.80 million, a PE ratio of -60.83 and a beta of 1.77. PFSweb has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $7.01.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFSW. TheStreet upgraded PFSweb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on PFSweb from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PFSweb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

