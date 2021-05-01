PFG Advisors Sells 1,809 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $103.67 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $72.53 and a 52-week high of $104.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.70.

