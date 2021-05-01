PFG Advisors Sells 135 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

PFG Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.96 and its 200-day moving average is $72.48. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

