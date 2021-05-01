PFG Advisors Sells 1,200 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

PFG Advisors cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33,230.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after buying an additional 169,475 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 203,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 601,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,220,000 after buying an additional 30,613 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BR stock opened at $158.63 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.74 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.84 and a 200 day moving average of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

