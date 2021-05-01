PFG Advisors Reduces Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

PFG Advisors lowered its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in EPR Properties were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,347,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,298,000 after acquiring an additional 296,168 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its stake in EPR Properties by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,125,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,405,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,834,000 after buying an additional 26,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,865,000 after buying an additional 432,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $51.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.91. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 1.82.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. Equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In other news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

