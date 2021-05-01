PFG Advisors Purchases 35,750 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 987.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,750 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,369 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,579,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,869,000 after buying an additional 92,938 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Realty Income by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,853,000 after buying an additional 944,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,819,000 after buying an additional 785,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Realty Income by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after buying an additional 1,672,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $69.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.68 and a fifty-two week high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

