PFG Advisors Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 121.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $181.50 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.36 and a fifty-two week high of $183.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.34.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.