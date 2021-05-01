PFG Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in IHS Markit were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,040,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,537,000 after buying an additional 55,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INFO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

NYSE:INFO opened at $107.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $63.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.69.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $5,535,140.68. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Insiders have sold 131,354 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,720 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

