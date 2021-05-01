PFG Advisors Buys 305 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $127.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.18. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

