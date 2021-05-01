PFG Advisors Buys 1,320 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 198,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 25,458 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $93.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.59. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $90.09 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.