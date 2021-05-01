PFG Advisors Acquires 2,249 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.7% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.37.

Shares of V stock opened at $233.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.72 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.10.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

