PFG Advisors Acquires 16,958 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.1% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $337.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $327.64 and a 200-day moving average of $316.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $211.12 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

