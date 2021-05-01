Peter J. Morgan III Sells 7,321 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $518,692.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,857.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SCHW opened at $70.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $72.16.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.