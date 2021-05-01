Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.45.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRSP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Perspecta alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRSP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the fourth quarter worth about $42,195,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,932,000 after purchasing an additional 725,566 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the first quarter worth about $12,840,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,674,000 after purchasing an additional 360,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

PRSP opened at $29.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38. Perspecta has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Perspecta had a positive return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perspecta will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Perspecta’s payout ratio is 13.66%.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.