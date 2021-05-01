Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%.

PRFT opened at $65.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.00. Perficient has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $66.35.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

