Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%.

PRFT opened at $65.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.00. Perficient has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $66.35.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Earnings History for Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

