Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.77-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $173-179 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.22 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.150 EPS.

PRFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research raised their price target on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.00.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.61. The stock had a trading volume of 382,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,103. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $66.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.