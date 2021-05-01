Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.000-3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $685 million-$710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $688.59 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.150 EPS.

Shares of PRFT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.61. The stock had a trading volume of 382,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,103. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. On average, analysts expect that Perficient will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

