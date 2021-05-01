Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.000-3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $685 million-$710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $688.59 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.150 EPS.

Shares of PRFT traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,103. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.00. Perficient has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $66.35. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perficient will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

