Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 96.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 38.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. 44.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAG. Truist increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

PAG stock opened at $87.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.65 and a 12 month high of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

