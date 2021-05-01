Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ PEGA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.94. 329,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,420. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $148.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -156.71 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.60%.

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $827,396.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,756.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

