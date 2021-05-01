Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 207.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,633 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,342,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,911,000 after purchasing an additional 118,035 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 281.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 118,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after acquiring an additional 87,400 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 117,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 64,523 shares during the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Pegasystems by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 312,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,577,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,625,000 after acquiring an additional 55,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $827,396.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,756.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $126.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.60%.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

