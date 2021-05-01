PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PDL Community Bancorp had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%.
Shares of PDL Community Bancorp stock remained flat at $$11.08 during trading on Friday. 15,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.40 million, a P/E ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 0.44. PDL Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $13.07.
About PDL Community Bancorp
