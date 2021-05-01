PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PDL Community Bancorp had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%.

Shares of PDL Community Bancorp stock remained flat at $$11.08 during trading on Friday. 15,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.40 million, a P/E ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 0.44. PDL Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $13.07.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

