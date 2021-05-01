PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from PCSB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of PCSB stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $280.49 million, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.63. PCSB Financial has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $18.12.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 3.28%.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

