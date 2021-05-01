PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Short Interest Update

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PCCWY opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91. PCCW has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get PCCW alerts:

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from PCCW’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 6.73%.

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.